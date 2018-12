© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein

Following long-held secrets among the Israeli military and intelligence establishments about the existence of Hezbollah underground tunnels, operations began on December 4 to destroy those that enter Israeli territory, including one that penetrates 40 meters into the country's North, just outside the town of Metulla.After discovering a number of cross-border tunnels leading from Lebanon into its territory, Israel has declared this week that its next military confrontation with the Lebanese Shiite militia, Hezbollah , may be just around the corner.According to Israel's governing Likud party, the tunnels were to function as part of Hezbollah's 'Conquer the Galilee Campaign,' referring to the mountainous region in the Jewish state's north. Israel maintains that the Iran-backed Hezbollah were planning to use the tunnel in an effort to enter and take control of as much northern territory as possible, while exacting civilian and troop casualties.Yet, it is unclear whether Hezbollah, given the chance, would have made such a military advance.Yet, it is not just the presence of subterranean passages that concerns Israel's leadership, and much of its population. Allegedly, there are widespread concerns that since the 2006 war between the two arch foes, Hezbollah has made dramatic increases to its battlefield capabilities, in terms of weapons and combat prowess. For example, in 2006, it is estimated that Hezbollah had approximately 33,000 rockets and missiles, whereas now that number is said to sit between 120-150,000. Indeed, concerns over the Shiite group's access to new and sophisticated weaponry being sent overland from Iran through Syria to Lebanon is in part what has driven Israel's intensification of air-bombardments in Syria since 2017.The qualitative and quantitive leap in Hezbollah's rocket capabilities has led some analysts to conclude that if a new cross-border war were to erupt, then as many as 1,500-2,000 rockets could pummel Israel per day, compared to the 130-180 average during the July-August 2006 hostilities. In that war, which lasted just over one month, approximately 45 Israeli civilians were killed, and 1,300 wounded. On the Lebanese side, according to Amnesty International, about 1,200 Lebanese civilians were killed while well over 4,000 were wounded.It is also anticipated that in the event of a military escalation, the Lebanese Shiite group may call upon foreign Shiite factions with whom it fought in Syria, such as the Iran-trained Iraqi Al-Najba'a militia. Philip Smyth, a fellow at the Washington Institute has been quoted by Israel's Jerusalem Post as saying that there is a "potential" for these groups to be sent to the Lebanese border.In any event, it is unequivocal that Israel maintains a qualitative military edge over all of its Middle Eastern neighbours, including Hezbollah. It is able to storm the Lebanese border - as it has done in the past - with a force of tens of thousands, not to mention conduct strikes on Beirut from the land, sky and sea. Yet, Hezbollah's relative offensive capabilities have undoubtedly increased, and a degree of destruction for both sides is mutually assured. Just last week, the head of Israel's Home Front Command cautioned that the next war on its northern border, "will be a more complex and challenging threat to Israel."