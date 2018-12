© Edgard Garrido / Reuters

College men are attempting to ban pornography on campuses across the country, The Daily Beast reported Eighty male students at Notre Dame University wrote an open letter in the school newspaper asking for a porn filter on the school's Wi-Fi."Pornography is prostitution through the lens of a camera, but more abusive.Female students wrote their own letter supporting the initiative promoted by the campus men.Both messages mentioned divorce rates in relation to pornography use. Jim Martinson, the lead student writer of the initial letter, said that religion motivated his own concern but understood that focusing on the objectification argument would appeal to more people. "It's really important to frame things from a secular perspective because you just appeal to more people," he said.Although Notre Dame is affiliated with the Catholic Church, attendees of schools including Harvard, Princeton and the University of Pennsylvania also expressed interest in initiating similar efforts to install porn filters on campus Wi-Fi.The Daily Beast reported that there is "little evidence that porn consumption leads to negative treatment of women." However, The Washington Post said that at least 24 studies from 2011 onward show that porn detrimentally impacts brains. Further, research analyzing 22 studies from seven countries showed that "porn use is significantly associated with attitudes conducive to sexual aggression and to engaging in actual acts of sexual aggression in both males and females."YouGov saidin 2015 that men and women vastly differ in how much they watch porn. More than one quarter of males surveyed said they watch porn more than once a week, while only 2 percent of women reported the same viewing frequency.