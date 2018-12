© Unknown

© Unknown

© Unknown

"The operatives were sent out BEFORE the official FBI investigation of Trump was launched in July 2016. Interviews with more than 50 witnesses in the Trump case and reviews of hundreds of pages of court filings confirm" this:



"At least six people with long-established ties to the FBI or to U.S. and Western intelligence made entrees to key figures in the Trump business organization or his presidential campaign between March and October 2016; Campaign figures were contacted by at least two Russian [people] whose justification for being in the United States were rare law enforcement parole visas controlled by the U.S. Justice Department; intelligence or diplomatic figures connected to two of America's closest allies, Britain and Australia," that would be Halper and John Howard, "gathered intelligence or instigated contacts with Trump campaign [people] during that same period.



"Some of the conversations and contacts that were monitored occurred on foreign soil and resulted in the creation of transcripts..."

© Unknown

Trump is individual number 1. Felix Sater is individual number 2.

Michael Cohen has begged a federal judge for mercy after his guilty plea. I should tell you, Paul Sperry, who writes for the New York Post and Real Clear Politics, took a look. He did a deep dive into Cohen's plea that has been publicized by Mueller. We'll link to it at RushLimbaugh.com. I'd have to read the whole thing to you, basically get in the weeds,Now, Rudy Giuliani is out joining the criticism of Mueller because it's apparent from Jerome Corsi and Manafort that what Mueller is doing, which we discussed last week, isHe's trying to force people to lie in order to make the case that Mueller wants to make. And Giuliani is now calling Mueller out on this as well.Cohen has apparently told Mueller what he wants to hear about some things, particularly his Trump Tower meeting.And again, folks, I can't stress enough here, this is so crucial and so important to illustrate how actually literally bogus all of this is. The original Russian collusion story that the media and the deep state reported for now two years is that the Russians and Trump got together and conspired - they really want to use conspiracy instead of collusion, but they don't dare. And they haven't needed to. Collusion people are interpreting it to meet conspiracy anyway.And that's why they have to be very careful in not using the word "conspiracy" 'cause there isn't any crime here.They havein nearly half this country's population that the Russians tampered with votes and that Trump was aware of it and agreed to let them do it in order to benefit from it, i.e., being elected president, Hillary losing.I can't tell you the number of left-wing Democrats and American leftists, the Democrat voting base who literally to this day still think that's what all this is and that Mueller has the smoking gun, the silver bullet or what have you.So now Mueller has got these witnesses and he's asking them to say various things that may not have happened. Manafort, Jerome Corsi, they're alleging that this is what Mueller is doing.And, by the way, the reason I tend to believe it - I don't know either Manafort or Corsi - but the reason I believe it isThey did the exact same thing.And, in fact, get this! James Comey has been subpoenaed to testify behind closed doors to a House committee Now, the DOJ has nothing to say to the Congress. The Congress can do open session or closed session, and there's nothing, because of separation of powers, that anybody can say about it.And yet Comey had his lawyers sue on the basis that he didn't want closed session. He wanted open becauseImagine that! James Comey, who leaks like a sieve to make everybody else look bad, is afraid he's gonna get the same treatment, so he wanted an open hearing. And he got some lawyers to go out and sue on that basis.Well, they had their hearing before the judge late last week. You know what Comey's lawyers for - the judge pointed out that what you're asking here is essentially impossible, not constitutional. Comey's lawyer said this is your chance, judge, to write new law.I had friends of mine who have worked in the DOJ who were appalled by it. And I said, "Why? We've been trending in this direction for who knows how long.Anyway, Comey has rescinded. He's dropped the lawsuit because there's no way his lawyers would ever prevail. And this judge was a Trump appointee. Said he would take it on advisement. They were never gonna tell Congress whether they can do open or closed session hearings. Nobody's got the purview to tell Congress that. It's the other way around.So Comey has agreed - everybody thought Comey was trying to run out the clock and not have to testify until January or after when the Democrats take over the House of Representatives. But he's gonna go ahead and do it now. But the point is there's all kinds of monkeying around here with the law and what is and what isn't and various testimonies that are being sought and changed.And with Giuliani joining this allegation group saying that Mueller is simply trying to get witnesses to say what he wants them to say, the fact that this is revolving around people - again, I'm not trying to insult anybody here. Please don't misunderstand. But two years ago the nameparticularly in relationship to collusion between Trump and the Russians to steal an election.So it's patently obvious what Mueller is trying to do.and he's got leverage, he can send people to jail, he can ruin 'em financially, whatever he wants to doThere was another thing that happened on Friday. NPR ran a story on Donald Trump Jr. And this is another example of why more and more people are becoming livid and outraged at the Drive-By Media.The NPR bunch published a report Friday claiming that Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony to Congress conflicted with the current claims Michael Cohen is making about the Moscow Trump Tower deal. Cutting to the chase.of what happened at the Trump Tower meeting and it proved that Trump Jr. had lied about it.What's really wrong with this is thatSo what Cohen was saying about it was not true in many different ways, and yet NPR is running a story that Donald Trump Jr. had lied and misrepresented things, that his testimony conflicted with Cohen.And even a bunch of Drive-By Media reporters from a bunch of different networks"You guys are making a big, big mistake here. You got this dead wrong." And they got it wrong because they're believing Cohen and they're believing Mueller! So the story's out there for six hours that Donald Trump Jr. has been caught lying because of Michael Cohen.Now,Now, we know of two or three. We know ofthe Maltese professor and his involvement with George Papadopoulos. And we know ofAnd we know of theThey attempted to be hired by the Trump campaign for the purposes of infiltrating the campaign for the purposes of setting up the campaign.Solomon says that essentially what happened is that six different deep state operatives from the Obama administration - FBI, DOJ, intelligence services - tried to get jobs in the Trump campaign, andThis thing, this plan to disrupt the Trump campaign happened long before it became obvious he was gonna get the nomination.This goes back - andby the way. I think this is part of what everybody's clamoring for Trump to release that he won't yet, becauseUp to now, we've thought that what Trump will not declassify is simply documents that would betray the actual beginning of the investigation. I think it goes deeper than that.I think what has been learned - and John Solomon, he's been with the AP, then with the TheHill.com where this piece was written.. We know that Halper tried to get hired as a foreign policy adviser. He called Sam Clovis. Apparently, others did, too, and their purpose was after they were hired they were then going to openly - or at least openly enough to be caught - do things that could be seen as colluding, conspiring with Russia.- and this, I think, is part of what Mueller was trying to cover up by spending all this time investigating essentially nothing,- and it's been known by key people for quite a while. I don't know how widely known it is by the Drive-By Media, but John Solomon has ferreted all of this stuff out. It is...They were afraid of Donald Trump long before it became apparent that he was going to win the nomination, and this degree of sabotage and subterfuge would seem to be... Within a legitimate presidential campaign,(interruption)Oh, yeah,Wait 'til you hear this. This is a laugh riot, the stories about Avenatti.You mean people were serious that this guy could have been the nominee? They were people dead serious that Avenatti could be, and you know why?Here's Rudy. He was on the radio in New York yesterday talking about the special counsel, Robert Mueller...I think the special prosecutor has stepped over the line now with the way he's intimidating people in order to tell what he believes is his version of the truth. This is what's wrong with these special prosecutors and independent counsels. They think they're God. I mean, they think they know the only truth that exists, even if there's a lot of doubt about it.He's going mild on this, by the way, I think, and understandably so. But the point is that Mueller is pressuring witnesses to tell him things that Mueller wants to hear. This is what Corsi and Manafort are both saying. So Rudy is joining the chorus now of people noting the allegation.Hey, one thing I forgot to mention, this John Solomon blockbuster story on the six deep state operatives, Obama DOJ, Obama FBI, Obama intelligence people, both in the U.K., the United States, that tried to get hired on to the Trump campaign for the purposes of infiltrating it? It's deeper than we knew. It's not just that the FBI embedded a couple of people at some point. They put six people to work. They tried to get hired by the Trump campaign.And what they did, if they got hired, they were then going to actually commit crimes. They were going to collude with Russia.I guess at that time people were getting really frightened and really worried that he could becauseI think they were getting scared to death.- they tried to tell us this investigation began with Papadopoulos spilling the beans in July, early August of 2016. Anyway,Does that name ring a bell, ladies and gentlemen? Felix Sater has just been in the news in the last few days.And in Mueller's world, Felix Sater is the guy who, and according to Cohen,And he is one of the six deep state operatives put in the Trump campaign for the express purpose of committing illegal acts and leaving bread crumbs to be discovered. And look at what's happening! The guy is hip deep in this so-called collusion case of the Trump Tower meeting! I can't wait 'til the lid blows on all this stuff, if it ever does.Are you ready for this headline? " Avenatti in Trouble as Potential Democrat Nominee in 2020. who - after a couple of appearances before the media at a press conference outside a courtroom -his is the media saying this, there are other Democrats saying this, and you know why? Well, let's see here.Here's a quote from somebody named "Roger Salazar, a Sacramento-based operative who advised the Bill Clinton White House and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign...He doesn't need me to speak for him. I'm not engaged at this point,' Salazar said Friday. 'I'm not working for Fight PAC any longer.'"He's in trouble because he's got all kinds ofplus heThe guy is a total fraud and a mess. The idea that this guy was ever a serious Democrat presidential nominee contender is a laughable joke, all becauseNow, last I looked,Avenatti was her lawyer. I've told people over the years thatThat is the primary reason Bill Clinton was loved and adored, and do not doubt me on this. And that's how somebody like Avenatti can be considered a serious candidate?