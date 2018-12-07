© Chang Hyon Ha



Yale scientists are part of a new international experiment that challenges previous claims about the detection of non-luminous dark matter.Astrophysical evidence suggests that the universe contains a large amount of non-luminous dark matter, yet no definite signal of it has been observed despite concerted efforts by many experimental groups.The new COSINE-100 experiment, based at an underground, dark-matter detector at the Yangyang Underground Laboratory in South Korea, has begun to explore DAMA's claim. It is theCOSINE-100 has been recording data since 2016 and now has initial results that challenge the DAMA findings. Those findings are published online this week in the journal Nature."For the first time in 20 years, we have a chance to resolve the DAMA conundrum," said Yale physics professor Reina Maruyama, who is co-spokesperson for COSINE-100 and co-author of the new study.The first phase of COSINE-100's work searches for dark matter byin the detector, with the right energy and characteristics. In this initial study, the researchers foundCOSINE-100 scientists noted that it will take several years of data to fully confirm or refute DAMA's results.The COSINE-100 experiment usesarranged in a 4-by-2 array, giving a total target mass of 106 kg.observed by the crystals. The detector is contained within a nested arrangement of copper, lead, and plastic shielding components to reduce the background contribution from external radiation, as well as cosmic ray muons.The COSINE-100 collaboration includes 50 scientists from the U.S., South Korea, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Indonesia. The Yangyang Underground Laboratory, where the experiment is based, is operated by the Center for Underground Physics of the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) in South Korea."The initial results carve out a fair portion of the possible dark matter search region drawn by the DAMA signal. In other words, there is little room left for this claim to be from the dark matter interaction unless the dark matter model is significantly modified," said Hyun Su Lee, the other co-spokesperson for COSINE-100, and an associate director of the Center for Underground Physics at IBS.