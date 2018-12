© CNN



One in every 103 children in the UK will be homeless this Christmas, a new study has found, further revealing the scale of the country's housing crisis.-- according to an analysis of government statistics by homelessness charity Shelter Compared with the end of 2017,These calculations mean that an average school in Britain now includes five homeless children. In London, where the crisis is at its worst,"Over the last five years, hundreds of thousands of children have known what it's like to be homeless. The impact on these young people cannot be overstated," Greg Beales, director of campaigns at Shelter, said in a statement."Homelessness affects all people, but particularly children," Patrick Mulrenan, a senior lecturer in community development and leadership at London Metropolitan University, told CNN. "It has a massive effect on their education.""There's been a long-term trend since 2010 of more people going into temporary accommodation," said Mulrenan, who was not involved in the study. "We haven't been building enough affordable, long-term housing for people, particularly in London.""There's also been some benefit changes which are making it very difficult for people to maintain their homes," he added.A report last year by the UK's National Audit Office blamed, among other factors,, which began in 2011, for the rapid increase in homelessness across the country.It said the government's approach to working with local authorities to tackle the problem was "light touch," adding: "This contrasts with the more interventionist approach that it has taken during previous periods of high homelessness."Last month, another Shelter study found that roughly one in 200 Britons And a UN human rights expert published a damning report in November,Shelter is urging the public to donate to its Christmas appeal to tackle the crisis."It doesn't have to be this way. If we act now, we can change tomorrow to make sure every child has somewhere they can call home," Beales said., according to the new figures.In Westminster, central London,