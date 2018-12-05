© AFP 2018/OZAN KOSE

Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel will brief US Senate leaders on Tuesday morning regarding CIA's findings about the death of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.Both secretaries said Washington has no direct evidence proving that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in Khashoggi's murder.Last month, a CIA leak to several news outlets revealedHowever, US President Donald Trump has said that the CIA did not have any definitive answer on whether bin Salman had been aware of the Washington Post columnist's murder.Khashoggi, who had been a journalist and a prominent critic of Saudi Arabia's government, went missing after he entered a Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. After weeks of denying any knowledge about his whereabouts, Riyadh admitted that the journalist had been killed inside the consulate.On October 26, the Saudi prosecutor general acknowledged that the journalist's murder was premeditated. However, Riyadh maintains that the killing had nothing to do with the Saudi royal family, describing it as a rogue operation.US lawmakers have called for harsh measures including a suspension of arms sales to Riyadh in response to both the killing of Khashoggi and mounting civilian casualties in Yemen.