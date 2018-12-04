Earth Changes
Peeved pachyderm: Elephant tramples 4 people to death in Assam, India
Devdiscourse
Tue, 04 Dec 2018 20:44 UTC
The elephant attacked the four persons - three women and a boy - when they were working in their sugarcane and paddy fields in villages under Kheroni area. The animal killed a woman and a 12-year-old boy at Bagidubi village, and two other women at Lomba Pathar and Jiribasa villages.
The elephant, suspected to have been separated from its herd, came out of the Kheroni forest a few days ago and wrecked havoc in the area destroying standing crops, the sources said.
Latest News
- The Great March of Return began 8 months ago, Palestinians vow to continue until the Gaza siege is lifted
- Study finds millennial men continue to value traditional masculine qualities
Quote of the Day
When I tell the truth, it is not for the sake of convincing those who do not know it, but for the sake of defending those that do.
- William Blake
Recent Comments
I've been following the "High Fat, Low Carb, No Sugar" proclivity for several years. I'm 72 years old; never had a weight problem. Running...
If the water drains down into all of those cavernous underground features in this rock, you may get more beach than you are asking for! But, where...
Israel has said no to a one state AND two state solution. That alone states their intentions.
Currently lying in deep state.
Hypocrisy in the West? Say it ain't so!