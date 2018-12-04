© Getty



Four persons were trampled to death by a wild elephant at three nearby villages in West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, official sources said.The elephant attacked the four persons - three women and a boy - when they were working in their sugarcane and paddy fields in villages under Kheroni area.The elephant, suspected to have been separated from its herd, came out of the Kheroni forest a few days ago and wrecked havoc in the area destroying standing crops, the sources said.