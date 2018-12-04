Charging elephant
Four persons were trampled to death by a wild elephant at three nearby villages in West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, official sources said.

The elephant attacked the four persons - three women and a boy - when they were working in their sugarcane and paddy fields in villages under Kheroni area. The animal killed a woman and a 12-year-old boy at Bagidubi village, and two other women at Lomba Pathar and Jiribasa villages.

The elephant, suspected to have been separated from its herd, came out of the Kheroni forest a few days ago and wrecked havoc in the area destroying standing crops, the sources said.