The White House vs. Beijing

Known unknowns

The White House is hailing the Dec. 1 dinner meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires as a landmark event that signals huge changes ahead for the warring trade rivals.However, no one can seem to say what, exactly, Trump and Xi agreed to.Statements from each country are contradictory about fundamental issues and offer no specifics about what might happen next. Given the fact that the history of US trade negotiations with China is defined by China agreeing to radical changes and then failing to actually make those changes, the Trump team's positive spin has been summed up by trade experts as " magical thinking ."The G20 dinner between Xi and Trump was "just an enormous, enormous event," Larry Kudlow, Trump's national economic advisor, told reporters today (Dec. 3). When pressed on when and how China might buy more US agriculture and autos - as touted by the White House after the dinner - he couldn't supply any specifics.Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said today that China had "put on the table an offer of over $1.2 trillion in additional [trade] commitments" without explaining how he came to that number. "The details of that still need to be negotiated," Mnuchin said.Usually, when two leaders meet for substantial talks, officials from both sides will spend weeks ahead of time planning the discussion and release a joint press statement with agreed-upon language after it is over. Often, there's a press conference starring both leaders as well, like the one in 2014 with Barack Obama and Xi or the one Dec. 2 with Xi and Argentina's president In this case, theChina and the US differ on what, exactly, both sides have promised to do with tariffs, or even on when their deadline is for doing whatever it is they plan to do.Kudlow said today that the 90 days the US referenced starts on Jan. 1, making it actually 120 days from when it was announced. "We're going to move very fast," Kudlow said. "We're going to have to set up a timetable for the timetables. We haven't done that yet." (The last time the Xi and Trump met, the two sides did actually announce a timetable for talks, a 100-day window that came and went without any agreements.)The economic policy the White House has imposed has had the opposite effect of what Trump intended, spiking the US's trade deficit with China, pushing it up to a new record in September.The US trade team that went to negotiate with China has almost no experience living or working in the country. Trump himself said beforehand that he was relying on his gut instinct to guide the negotiations. On the other hand, China's Xi did much of the negotiations himself in the Dec. 1 meeting, Kudlow pointed out, and knew the trade issues in detail. "He wasn't winging it, he was well-prepared," he said, sounding surprised. "I was impressed."Robert Lighthizer, the US trade representative, will be leading the discussions with the Chinese trade officials. He is tasked with getting strict commitments and timetables. Still, Kudlow couldn't guarantee anything concrete. "We'll know pretty soon" if China and the US are actually going to get a deal, Kudlow said.The Trump administration, however, is celebrating after step one instead, a familiar strategy that harkens back to the Trump meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un, which gave Kim new global stature without putting any restrictions on his country's nuclear expansion "Odds are less than 50-50 anyone is going to be happy on the US side" when that March deadline is over, Laura Baughman, president of the Trade Partnership, a pro-trade research firm, told Quartz.Confusion and contradiction are familiar elements of Trump trade policy, she added: "It is not uncommon for officials in this administration to have different views about what was agreed to, even within the administration."