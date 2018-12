© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

Flames of bromance were stoked at the Argentina G20 summit, with President Trump boasting of a newfound friendship with Chinese presidentt Xi Jinping. To US intelligence agencies though, the friendship could be dangerous."My meeting in Argentina with President Xi of China was an extraordinary one," Trump tweeted on Monday. "Relations with China have taken a BIG leap forward! Very good things will happen."Trump then called his relationship with Xi "very strong and personal," and described the dynamic duo as the only two people who can fix US-China relations, find a solution in North Korea, and (presumably) bring about world peace.In addition, the US said that China will buy a "very substantial" amount of US products to ease the trade imbalance, and will clamp down on the export of Fentanyl - the deadly synthetic opioid contributing to the 197 overdose deaths per day in the US.Naval confrontations in the South China Sea, NSA tales of escalating cyber attacks , and dire warnings of Chinese election meddling have all but made China America's Next Top Villain.China has been dubbed a "great power competitor" by Defense Secretary James Mattis; accused of trying to "reduce the relative power" of the US by State Secretary Mike Pompeo; and charged with training pilots for long-range nuclear bomber missions "targeting the US" by a Pentagon report Can Trump and Xi's newfound friendship usher in a more peaceful period between Beijing and Washington? Or are the two leaders star-crossed lovers, their relationship doomed to end in tragedy, Romeo-and-Juliet-style?Trump certainly seems to think the former.However, the Pentagon labeled China and Russia the two biggest threats to US interests in its latest national defense strategy, published in January. The might of the Defense Department, its 700 billion budget, and the legion of defense industry lobbyists hanging around Capitol Hill might just favor the latter outcome.