The Victorian government has called a royal commission into a police misconduct scandal that has potentially jeopardised at least 22 convictions including that of underworld figure Tony Mokbel.Victoria police and the lawyer involved have been trying for three years to prevent the disclosure of the informant's identity to their underworld clients, with police arguing in court that if the information were disclosed "the risk of death [to the lawyer] would become 'almost certain'".But the supreme court of Victoria, the court of appeal, and the high court have all ruled against the push for continued secrecy, saying the public interest in maintaining the integrity of the justice system outweighed concerns for the lawyer's safety.Most of the suppression orders that prevented reporting of the case were lifted at 9am Monday.It would also determine what changes needed to be made to the management of informants by Victoria police to prevent similar misconduct in future; and to determine the impact of the misconduct on criminal convictions and possible compensation claims.Andrews said the royal commission would be given a budget of $7.5m and begin work early in the new year, with an interim report outlining the number of convictions directly impacted due on 1 July 2019 and a final report due on 1 December 2019.He said the commissioner would be appointed and the terms of reference set in the next few weeks.Police chief Graham Ashton defended using the informant and the decision to challenge the release of this information through the courts. But he said Victoria police acknowledged the high court's decision and would comply fully with the royal commission.Ashton said police were motivated by the need to protect the lawyer and their family, "who Victoria police believed would be murdered if this information was released".Andrews said that the royal commission would be conducted in such a way as to protect the safety of the informant, referred to in court documents as EF, and their family."The safety of at least one individual is at risk," he said.Andrews said he was briefed on the outcome of the high court decision, which was made on 5 November, the day after he was re-elected premier last month.The decision, which was published online on Monday, revoked leave for EF and Victoria police to appeal to the high court to overturn a decision of the Victorian court of appeal, which ruled in favour of a bid by the Victorian director of public prosecutions to inform EF's past clients that they may have grounds to appeal their convictions.The high court made the unanimous decision because it said that the only argument for not releasing the information was to secure the safety of EF and their family, and that they may be "adequately protected" through witness protection.It said it hoped that the circumstances of the case would "never be repeated.""The public interest in preserving EF's anonymity must be subordinated to the integrity of the criminal justice system."Andrews told reporters that he had still had faith Ashton but that a royal commission was necessary to ensure the integrity of the criminal justice system going forward."There is some degree of confidence that this is not occurring now and could not be occurring now, but we are not prepared to take everybody's self assessment and think that's enough," he said.