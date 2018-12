An astonishing report by newspaper Il Giornale says that 60% of immigrants in Italy have retired having never worked.The number of employed, contributing towards their pensions is only 1,700,000. This means 60 per cent of immigrants in Italy have never worked and are having their pensions paid for by the Italian taxpayer.The INPS figures show that in 2017 96,743 pensions were paid to non-EU citizens. Of these, 60,000 receive a pension that is not covered by previously paid contributions.Il Giornale reports.The political elite and leftist media have been selling the idea of migration to Europe and the rest of the world as the way to sustain their declining workforces, to fill an increasing void in population to sustain labour and industry.with the majority of migrants not working at all and being supported by benefits paid for by the nationals in the workforce.