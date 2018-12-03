Migrant boat
© photofilippo66/shutterstock.com
An astonishing report by newspaper Il Giornale says that 60% of immigrants in Italy have retired having never worked.

Out of 96,000 non-EU citizens who receive a pension from Istituto Nazionale della Previdenza Sociale (INPS), 60,000 have never worked and therefore never paid in any contributions or taxes.

There are roughly two million foreigners enrolled with Italy's social security agency in total. The number of employed, contributing towards their pensions is only 1,700,000. This means 60 per cent of immigrants in Italy have never worked and are having their pensions paid for by the Italian taxpayer.

The INPS figures show that in 2017 96,743 pensions were paid to non-EU citizens. Of these, 60,000 receive a pension that is not covered by previously paid contributions.

The majority of the migrants living off the Italian taxpayer for retirement appears to be older family members allowed to migrate through chain migration "reunited with immigrants" Il Giornale reports.

The political elite and leftist media have been selling the idea of migration to Europe and the rest of the world as the way to sustain their declining workforces, to fill an increasing void in population to sustain labour and industry.

Yet the statistics simply do not support this somewhat half-baked theory, with the majority of migrants not working at all and being supported by benefits paid for by the nationals in the workforce.