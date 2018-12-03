The Central American migrant caravans may seem like old news, but the narratives offered by the mainstream media clashed with reality sharply one week ago when a particular caravan found itself stopped at the US border in the Mexican city of Tijuana.There is a lot more to this and other groups, each numbering thousands of people, in their efforts to enter the United States. In a sense the entire battle between "one-world globalism" and "national sovereignty" can be found in the character, actions and the very nature and driving philosophy that has energized these groups of people. This video clip by independent journalist Ami Horowitz is extremely telling.One very important message that is not penetrating like it ought to be is that the New World Order - globalist, borderless, socialist, and secularist - is pounding on the door of the most significant "soft target" left in the world - the United States. Russia and China are the other two great powers, and the globalists seem to know better than to even try to advance their agenda with these two nations, which are both extraordinarily (in our time) sovereign.