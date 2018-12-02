© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst



Lamenting about their political opponents living in a media bubble has become a routine on either side of the isle in the US. But as this self-isolation continues to divide the country, there is little hope for change, RT reveals.Media outlets have become increasingly partisan in the US, pandering to prejudices and biases of their audiences. The phenomenon of a media bubble - when a person can select its information sources to completely shut off undesirable opinions - may have originated online, but now traditional media are eager to serve the same purpose, as long as it benefits their ratings.Watch a report by RT's Caleb Maupin on how the US fell into the divisive split over what reality is.