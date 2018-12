© Zero Hedge/mediabite.org/KJN

"I worked for the Guardian for a number of years, and know well the layers of checks that any highly sensitive story has to go through before publication. In that lengthy process, a variety of commissioning editors, lawyers, backbench editors and the editor herself, Kath Viner, would normally insist on cuts to anything that could not be rigorously defended and corroborated.



"And yet this piece seems to have been casually waved through, given a green light even though its profound shortcomings were evident to a range of well-placed analysts and journalists from the outset.



"That at the very least hints that the Guardian thought they had 'insurance' on this story. And the only people who could have promised that kind of insurance are the security and intelligence services - presumably of Britain, the United States and / or Ecuador.



"It appears the Guardian has simply taken this story, provided by spooks, at face value."

For the first few hours after any new "bombshell" Russiagate story comes out, my social media notifications always light up with poorly written posts by liberal establishment loyalists saying things like "HAHAHA @caitoz this proves you wrong now will you FINALLY stop denying Russian collusion???" Then, when people start actually analyzing that story and noting that it comes nowhere remotely close to proving that Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government to steal the 2016 election, those same people always forget to come back afterward and admit to me that they were wrong again.This happens every single time, including this past Tuesday when the Guardian published a new "bombshell" report saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had had secret meetings with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.nobody ever came back and said "Hey sorry for calling you a Russian propagandist, Caitlin; turns out that story wasn't as fact-based as I'd thought!" When evidence for a single one of the article's claims failed to turn up for a day, then two days, then three days, nobody came back and said "Gosh Caitlin, I owe you an apology for mocking you and calling you Assange's bitch; turns out WikiLeaks and Manafort are suing that publication and its claims remain completely unproven."And of course they didn't. They weren't meant to.If it wasn't obvious to you last week that there is an unelected power establishment which needs above all else to control the public narrative about what's going on in the world, it should certainly be obvious to you this week. The Guardian hit piece was so spectacularly desperate in its over-reaching to advance a narrative which has been used to manufacture support forIf that wasn't evidence enough, in the wake of the Guardian controversy Politico took the downright shocking step of allowing an anonymous former CIA officer to publish lie-filled article speculating, on no evidence whatsoever, thatThe article's anonymous author claims that there are exactly two main possibilities here:This is obviously absurd for two reasons. The first reason is becausethan Luke Harding did in his pathetic, fumbling attempts to argue his case for collusion while promoting his book Collusion to a less-than-sycophantic interviewer in December of last year, in which Harding grew frustrated and hung up on his own interview. The second reason is thatthan the two offered by Politico's anonymous spook.Former Guardian employee Jonathan Cook explains that from what he learned while working at the outlet,As we've seen time and time again, from the Iraq WMD narrative to the Russian hacking narrative,When asked why she unquestioningly printed a false assertion that real social media users who deny any connection to Russia were Russian "bots", the Guardian's own political editor Heather Stewart unapologetically stated As long as it comes from the government, the mass media stenographers will print what they're told to print. But tell me more about how awful RT is because it's "state media".Cook writes as follows The claims made by Luke Harding and the Guardian will never be proven true, and they know it. rewarded them with a shower of cash. Their fake story was then passed along by news outlets everywhere, including anWe must never forget that this was done. We must keep bringing up the undeniable fact that the Guardian published false claims about a longtime target of western intelligence and defense agencies, then was backed up by a longtime insider from one of those agencies who was permitted to publish anonymously in an ostensibly unrelated outlet.we must never permit the world to forget, much like the time CNN knowingly staged a fake interview with a Syrian girl reciting scripted war propaganda. We must keep bringing this up at every opportunity in our efforts tocontinuing to remind them next week, next month, next year, and ten years from now.wherein the abusee is manipulated or bullied into forgiving the abuser again and again, without ever holding a grudge.Otherwise we will be shuffled forward in the news churn, just like the goldfish-brained Russiagaters who are moved along from one false story to the next into the amnesia of the endlessly spewing news churn.Don't forget. Remember this one. Remember it, and keep bringing it up.