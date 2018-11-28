The junk report, based on anonymous sources, was originally titled 'Manafort Held Secret Talks With Assange in Ecuadorian Embassy." Within 90 minutes, the Guardian changed the headline to add "sources say" and cover their asses.
They didn't stop there.
The fake news peddlers (who have consistently published wildly inaccurate tales about Assange) next began editing the actual story. While it was originally presented as factual information, it was edited to deflect responsibility to their "anonymous sources."
WikiLeaks is forcefully denying the allegations - and are willing to put their money where their mouth is.
In response to the absurd story, WikiLeaks tweeted that they are willing to bet one million dollars "and it's editors head" that Assange never met with Manafort.
The Guardian have consistently operated as a propaganda outlet with little-to-no regard for the actual truth. It's yellow journalism at its most blatant.
