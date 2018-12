© Reuters/Amr Alfiky



Deep rifts within the union render the proposal "a recipe for disaster," RT has been told.The suggestion for France to transform its UNSC membership into a joint EU seat came from Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. "This will take some convincing in Paris," he said on Wednesday, "but it would be a bold and smart goal." In exchange for converting its UN Security Council seat into a collective EU seat, France will get to choose "the EU representative to the UN," the German official added.It is not entirely clear how serious Olaf Scholz, who also serves as vice chancellor, was about his proposal, but his words caused a stir in the French media. The head of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, said remodeling of the French seat wasPolitical strategist Charlotte Girard branded the idea coming from Berlin a "gross annexation" of France's UN status.The French envoy to the US, Gerard Araud argued that it would beThe Foreign Ministry followed up on Thursday, saying that the French diplomats are already working at the UN "in coordination" with the EU.They noted, however, thatGerman politicians have been pushing for a wider role for the EU at the UN in the past. Back in June, Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke in favor of transforming the non-permanent seats of European countries in the UNSC into "European seats."Alexandre Adler, a Paris-based political analyst told RT.over a wide range of issues, from migration and austerity to anti-Russian sanctions.Adler argues. And doing so without making "necessary concessions" to other EU nations "is a sure recipe for disaster," he said.