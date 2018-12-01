Puppet Masters
Brexit unraveling: Science minister Gyimah resigns over Theresa May's 'naive' deal
BBC
Sat, 01 Dec 2018 20:31 UTC
The UK wanted to stay part of it but the EU said it would be banned from extra-secure elements of the project.
Mr Gyimah said it was a foretaste of the "brutal negotiations" to come. He's the 10th member of government to resign over the agreement, which he dismissed as a "deal in name only". He said he intended to vote against the deal negotiated with Brussels, and called for another referendum.
The UK's interests "will be repeatedly and permanently hammered by the EU27 for many years to come", Mr Gyimah said in a Facebook post setting out his reasons for resigning.
However, prominent Brexiteer and cabinet minister Michael Gove has defended Mrs May's plan, writing in the Daily Mail that leaving the EU is under "great threat" if the deal is rejected by MPs.
He asked her to avoid a no-deal Brexit - major Japanese companies such as Nissan and Honda are concerned about the possible impact on their supply chains across Europe. She told him she was confident Japanese businesses in the UK would continue to trade well with the EU.
Mrs May also held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Security interests
Galileo is the EU's upcoming version of the US's GPS, which is used by millions of people around the world, and will be used by EU governments, citizens, military and industry.
Brussels has said that, as a result of Brexit, the UK will not be allowed immediate access to part of the system intended for use by government agencies, the armed forces and emergency responders once it comes online in 2020.
But the UK, which has invested €1.4bn (£1.24bn) in the project, says access is vital to its military and security interests.
Mr Gyimah told BBC Radio 4's Today: "What has happened with Galileo is a foretaste of the brutal negotiations we will go through that will weaken our national interests, make us poorer and less secure."
Mrs May has now said the British army will not use Galileo and the UK will instead explore options to build its own satellite-navigation system - having already set aside £92m to look at how it can be done.
"I cannot let our armed services depend on a system we cannot be sure of," Mrs May said. "That would not be in our national interest."
Mr Gyimah, who voted for Remain in the referendum, said it was the right decision for Mrs May to leave the Galileo project, saying the negotiations had been "stacked against us from the very beginning".
The MP for East Surrey said that, as minister with the responsibility for space technology, he had seen "the EU stack the deck against us time and time again".
He urged Mrs May not to rule out another referendum if she loses the 11 December vote.
"If Parliament was in deadlock, Theresa May could get herself out of that deadlock by backing a second referendum," he said.
'Matter of compromise'
Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said he was "very sad" to see Mr Gyimah leave the government and that he had been "a very good minister".
"All of my colleagues are going to have to make their own judgment about what they think about this deal," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
He said that Mrs May's deal should not be compared with an idealised version of Brexit.
Former Tory cabinet minister and campaigner for a second referendum Justine Greening said Mr Gyimah was a "highly respected and capable minister" and praised him for not ruling out another vote.
And the Lib Dem's education spokeswoman, Layla Moran, said Mr Gyimah had "seen at close quarters the devastating effect this botched Brexit will have on these important sectors" and that his exit showed the government was "falling apart".
Matt Waddup, of the University and College Union, said his resignation showed there were clear concerns about the impact of Brexit on research and innovation and higher and further education.
"Those concerns are shared by our members in colleges and universities who have clearly signalled that they want a referendum on any final deal," he added.
What is Galileo?
Many people's sat-navs and mobile location services currently run on a US military-based system called GPS - global positioning system - which uses satellites to pinpoint our locations. China and Russia also have satellite-navigation positioning systems.
The first satellites were put into orbit in 2013 and it is planned to be fully operational in 2020 with 30 satellites orbiting earth.
UK companies have built components for Galileo and one of the project's two Galileo Security Monitoring Centres was based in the UK, in Swanwick. The site is now being relocated to Spain.
The government said there should be no noticeable impact for the public from withdrawing from the project, as devices that already use Galileo, such as smartphones, will carry on doing so.
It says UK industry has earned about €1.15bn (£1.02bn) from the project but, when the BBC asked if any more money would be given back, a spokesman said the project was "part of the withdrawal agreement" and the UK had reached "a fair financial settlement with the EU".