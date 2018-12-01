© Ahmad Al-Bazz/Activestills



"Since September 2015, there have been: 198 stabbing attacks and 145 attempted stabbings; and 68 vehicular (ramming) attacks", the report stated. It also highlighted that many attacks have been carried out by "young lone terrorists" most of them from east Jerusalem, who were "motivated for the most part by the lie spread by the Palestinian media".

Two 15-year-old Palestinian boys, Shadi Farrah and Ahmad Al-Zaatari, were released on Thursday after almost three years of imprisonment by Israeli authorities in different juvenile detention centers.The two Jerusalemite minors wereFarrah and Al-Zaatari were picked up today noon from two juvenile detention centers in the north by their families and were later taken to the West Bank city of Ramallah where a celebration and a press conference took place, passing through the Qalandiya military checkpoint where activists, friends and relatives were waiting holding posters of the two boys., said Farrah at the beginning of the press conference which was organized next to the Arafat's tomb in the heart of Ramallah city. He added: "the first year was the most difficult one. I was very little and unaware of what is happening around me".When Farrah was asked by journalists about some bad moments they had faced, he answered:The Fatah Central Committee member, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, connected the case of Farrah and Al-Zaatari to the "wider context of violations against Jerusalemites". He highlighted that there are many similar cases of prisoners from the city such as the PA's Jerusalem governor, Adnan Gheith, who has been detained since the 25th of November 2018.In a press statement given to the conference attendees, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs indicated thatthe statement mentioned. It also highlighted that nearly 60% of Palestinian child detainees areThe two boys were arrested at the beginning of the 2015/2016 wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis perpetrated mainly by individuals.In a report published in October 2018, the Israeli Ministry of Public Affairs stated that the Israeli society has experienced "Thirty-eight months of terror - 13 September 2015 to the present". It indicated that "many of them [attackers] very young, inspired by vicious incitement in Palestinian social and traditional media".On the other hand, Palestinians believed that the 2015/2016 wave of individual attacks happened only due to the frustration caused by the ongoing colonial reality.Despite the fact that Farrah and Al-Zaatari were arrested amidst that very boiling situation, the families still argue that the claims of possessing sharp tools and the intention of carrying out an attacked are "charges of slander and lies".Now that they are released, the two boys said they have a strong passion to continue their studies hoping to join universities in few years, and the parents showed determination to engage them in the society again.