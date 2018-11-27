Many areas in HCM City and some neighbouring southern provinces have been submerged due to heavy rains as Typhoon Usagi weakened into tropical pressure over the weekend.Torrential downpours that lasted pretty much the entire day caused serious flooding in many districts including District 4, 7, Binh Thanh, Binh Tan, Go Vap by 10pm on Sunday. Electricity was cut in these areas to ensure safety.According to a report from the HCM City's Department of Transport, 39 streets had been deeply submerged by Sunday afternoon."The high floods have caused accidents and knocked down trees," the report said. A tree fell onto Nguyen Van Tan, 60, while he was driving a motorbike on Nguyen Van Linh Street in Binh Chanh District. He died in hospital soon after that due to serious injuries, the report said.Heavy rains and strong winds have also been reported in some other southern provinces including Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Ninh Thuan, and Khanh Hoa.The rising floods have also submerged some railway sections in Ho Chi Minh City and Khanh Hoa Province. Thousands of railway passengers have had to be transferred to buses to continue their trips.Many schools in HCM City and Khanh Hoa have announced they will be closed today, Monday, November 26, as heavy rains are forecasted to continue.