Ukraine has literally, if just temporarily, become a dictatorship
Moscow has protested Kiev's "planned" breach of Russian waters in the Kerch Strait and cautioned Ukraine's foreign backers against blowing the incident out of proportion. Russia will "strongly" respond to similar "provocations."
Three Ukrainian military boats on Sunday tried to pass through the Kerch Strait apparently without prior warning, but were ordered to stop by Russian border guards. A confrontation ensued, ending with the three ships being seized by the Russian side.
The actions of the Ukrainian Navy "violated the rules of passage through Russian territorial waters,"
the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding that Moscow has summoned an emergency UN Security Council meeting to discuss the incident.
"Russia has repeatedly warned the Kiev regime and its Western supporters that fanning up the hysteria over the Azov Sea and the Kerch Strait was dangerous. It's obvious that there was a provocation, carefully planned in terms of location and form, which is aimed at flaring up yet another point of conflict in the region and creating a new pretext to impose more sanctions against Russia."
Kiev has used the clash to justify declaring martial law - something Moscow says only benefits Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko ahead of the March elections
. Poroshenko has been struggling to campaign for re-election, with his popularity decimated by harsh economic problems and recent corruption scandals.
Moscow also said it's outraged by vandalism attacks targeting Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine
following the Kerch standoff. Further incidents of a similar nature may have "serious consequences,"
it said, pledging to "strongly counter"
any attempt to violate Russian sovereignty.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has meanwhile described the actions of the Ukrainian Navy as "an invasion of Russian territorial waters."
Comment:
In addition, pro-junta arsonists have set fire to the Russian consulate
in Kharkov, eastern Ukraine.
The Russian government believes that, in addition to an internal Ukrainian motive for staging this provocation now, Kiev is attempting to spark a diplomatic row that would lead to sanctions against Moscow being tightened. That's according to
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin.
Ukies also ranged outside the Russian embassy in Kiev
, where they hurled flares, smoke grenades and burning tires at the building, all the while chanting "Death to Russia!"
© Reuters / Gleb Garanich
A torch thrown by a protester near the Russian embassy in Kiev
A third rally occurred near the Russian consulate in Lvov, western Ukraine.
Russia has today called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting
over Kiev's reckless actions, while Poroshenko has placed Ukraine's military on full combat alert
...
Update:
Germany, China urge
lowering tensions; Austria worries about impact on Ukraine vote, while as usual, the UK and EU unequivocally condemn Russia.
The German Foreign Minister has urged Russia and Ukraine to defuse tensions after their naval clash off the Crimean coast. Austria said that Kiev imposing martial law was a "worrying" step ahead of Ukraine's presidential vote.
Speaking in Madrid, Maas also said that Germany and France could play the role of "mediators" between Russia and Ukraine "in case of need." Berlin and Paris are ready to jointly step in at a diplomatic level to prevent "this conflict from exacerbating any further," he said.
Germany's neighbor, Austria, seemed particularly concerned about the incident. The country's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl promised that Vienna will do its utmost "to prevent further escalation." She said Austria will also initiate discussions on the matter among fellow EU members.
The martial law imposed by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was a "worrying" step, Kneissl said. "Exactly in light of the upcoming [presidential] elections in Ukraine, nothing should be done to negatively impact a free and democratic process," she argued.
While Berlin's and Vienna's reaction to the incident off the Crimean coast was quite reserved, some other European officials rushed to Ukraine's defense while slamming Moscow for what they called an "aggression." British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesperson has said she condemns Russia's "act of aggression" against Ukraine.
The UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt also did not mince words as he said that London "utterly condemns Russia's use of force" against the Ukrainian vessels while accusing Moscow of "contempt for the international norms."
The European Council President Donald Tusk condemned what he called Russia's "use of force in the Azov Sea." He also called on Moscow to actually "refrain from further provocations," even implying that it was Russia and not Ukraine that staged a provocation near the Kerch Strait.
Chinese diplomats have meanwhile urged parties not to ramp up tensions in the Black Sea, with its Foreign Ministry spokesman suggesting that both sides "reach consensus and tackle disagreements through dialogue and consultations."
We can all clearly see this provocation for what it is.