The Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings gave the public a crash course in campus-rape ideology. It is about to get another. Last week, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos released a proposed federal rule that corrects the worst procedural abuses of campus-rape tribunals Whether feminism itself is compatible with Enlightenment values appears increasingly doubtful.Opposition to the Kavanaugh nomination was based on the principle that self-professed "survivors" must be believed and that accused males must be condemned, regardless of the paucity of evidence against them. That principle, already ubiquitous on college campuses, got an assist from the federal government in 2011, when the Obama administration released a so-called guidance (an informal federal directive of murky legal status) on college rape proceedings.Since 2011, due-process deficiencies in campus-rape proceedings have become ever more widespread.The proposed Education Department regulation tries to end these abuses.The 2011 Obama guidance was issued as a fait accompli; Donald Trump's DOE, by contrast, is giving the public the opportunity to comment on the proposed rule before it becomes final.And the feminist establishment is responding as it does to any challenge to its ideological hegemony: with an attack of the vapors. The manager of Know Your IX, an advocacy group, first heard about the new regulation in a grocery store and sank to the ground in shock, she said. How her fellow shoppers viewed this Victorian swoon is unknown, but it recalls the flight of MIT biology professor Nancy Hopkins when Harvard's then-president Larry Summers was discussing the unequal sex distribution of high-end math skills. Hopkins would have thrown up had she stayed in the room, she later explained. NARAL, the abortion-rights group, tweeted that the new campus-rape tribunal rule was "absolutely sickening.""These changes are designed to flip Title IX on its head and give rights to accused students when Title IX was supposed to be protecting those experiencing sexual discrimination," a senior staff attorney with SurvJustice told the Chronicle of Higher Education. The University of California's Office of the President warned that the "rights of the most vulnerable among us are under attack."The proposed rule requires schools to allow cross-examination, but only carried out by an advisor to the defendant; the defendant himself must stay silent and off-stage. This substitution is a concession to maudlin #BelieveSurvivors victimology, whereby the student casualties of rape culture are in constant danger of being "retraumatized" by contact with their assailant. Forbidding the accused himself from questioning his accuser is problematic, however, since some students will not be able to afford an attorney and a friend may not be skilled enough to test an accuser's story adequately. Cross-examination conducted by defendants themselves was the norm until the nineteenth century, when lawyers took over trials.This compromise has availed nothing, however. Any cross-examination is "likely to jeopardize the rights and safety of student survivors," the Center for American Progress announced. The senior legal counsel for the Victim Rights Law Center explained to the Chronicle of Higher Education that "rape is about power and control and not about sexual desire. Therefore, it is a bad idea to give the person with the power even more power to intimidate and hurt the victim." Actually, drunken hook-up sex is about lust, period. The male could not care less if his partner for the evening becomes student-body president tomorrow, so long as she removes her panties tonight.The senior vice president of the American Council on Education produced the most self-damning argument against the proposed regulation. "Colleges and universities are not courts," Terry Hartle told the New York Times, "and these sorts of proceedings would require us to legalize student disciplinary proceedings. We lack the knowledge, the expertise, and credibility to do this."The lack of "credibility" that Hartle and other administrators should be worried about is the one affecting their findings of guilt.Predictably, the advocates object to the higher standard of proof allowed, but not required, by the proposed regulation.These are the same avengers who have destroyed careers over a pat on the butt or a predilection for adolescent sexual humor. Yet we are supposed to believe that they will let bygones be bygones when a student falsely convicted of campus rape tries to enter the job market.Finally, the advocates gripe about DeVos's insistence on the presumption of innocence. According to the Center for American Progress, this atavistic tic grows out of Trump's rhetoric against the #MeToo movement, which has "stoked the sentiment" that men are being put on trial without due process. Had the Democrats held the reins of power in the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate, Judge Kavanaugh himself would have been unable to overcome the feminist presumption of sexual guilt.DeVos itemizes the extensive support services that colleges should offer "survivors," from modifications of class schedules to highly sought-after deadline extensions. Many of those measures-such as escorts and increased security and monitoring of certain areas of the campus-play into the fiction that predatory rapists furtively roam college grounds, hoping to pounce in the dark.DeVos's adoption of bathos-drenched "survivor" rhetoric earned her no credit with the campus-rape establishment. And her bulking up of due-process protections, however necessary in light of current campus conditions, amounts to nothing more than a Band-Aid on a festering sore.