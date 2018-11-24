© unknown

At least 320,000 people are homeless in Britain, according to research by the housing charity Shelter. This amounts todespite government pledges to tackle the crisis. The estimate suggests thatShelter says its figures, which include rough sleepers and people in temporary accommodation, are likely to be an underestimate of the problem as they do not capture people who experience "hidden" homelessness, such as sofa-surfers, and others living insecurely in sheds or cars, for example.Newham in east London is ranked as England's number one homelessness hotspot, with at least one in every 24 people in housing insecurity. More than 14,500 people were in temporary accommodation in the borough, and 76 were sleeping rough.In the capital as a whole, 170,000 people - equivalent to one in 52 - have no home. Westminster had the most rough sleepers, 217, followed by Camden, with 127. In Kensington and Chelsea, the UK's richest borough, there were over 5,000 homeless people - equivalent to one in every 29 residents.Outside the capital, high homelessness rates were recorded in Birmingham, Luton, Brighton & Hove, Slough, Dartford, Milton Keynes, Harlow, Watford, Epsom, Reading, Broxbourne, Basildon, Peterborough and Coventry.Regionally, homelessness grew fastest in the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humberside, which saw 12% increases, followed by the north-west with an 11% rise. Homelessness fell in the north-east and south-west regions of England by 8%.The 320,000 figure for England, Wales and Scotland was reached by combining government homelessness and rough-sleeping statistics at July 2018 with data on homeless hostel bed spaces and social services provision of temporary accommodation for families in crisis.It is Shelter's third annual analysis of homelessness. In 2016, it estimated there were 255,000 homeless people in England alone, a figure it subsequently adjusted to 294,000 for Britain. This rose to 307,000 in 2017.Polly Neate, Shelter's chief executive, said:The housing and communities secretary, James Brokenshire, said the government was determined to end homelessness but conceded more could be done:Melanie Onn, the shadow housing minister, said: