Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

In a major revelation which FRN has confirmed, the Dutch government has engaged in assistance to terrorist groups in Syria, such as Al-Qaeda, that has been used for military purposes, although the government has claimed otherwise, a joint investigation of the Dutch daily Trouw and Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) has revealed.The Trouw newspaper reported late on Wednesday thatThe documents were allegedly published at the request of the Dutch media, but were unavailable for public viewing shortly after publication.The documents also revealed the previously hidden names of two jihadist groups that received assistance from the Dutch government. According to the Trouw-NOS investigation,The investigation pointed out that these databy Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok that the government had been providing only "non-military" assistance. The lower house of the Dutch parliament asked for explanations from the cabinet.In September, theThe government said at the time that the program did not bring the expected results, as the Syrian government was close to declaring victory in the conflict.Since May 2015, theHowever, it is well established that all so-called "rebel" groups in Syria are in one way or another associated with Al-Qaeda or other jihadist groups that have extremist ideology. Despite this knowledge, it is clear Amsterdam in a crazed frenzy have wasted taxpayer money on attempting to overthrow a foreign leader.