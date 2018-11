There is a power establishment which uses lies and secrecy to manipulate and deceive us, and it hates having the light of truth shone upon it more than anything. We know that for certain now. There is no doubt whatsoever.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged under seal by the Trump administration. This has been revealed by a purportedly accidental copy-paste error in an unrelated court document which used Assange's name, interestingly not long after it was reporte d to the Wall Street Journal that federal prosecutors "have considered publicly indicting Mr. Assange to try to trigger his removal from the embassy because a detailed explanation of the evidence could give Ecuadorean authorities reason to turn Assange over."Insider sources have reportedly confirmed to the Washington Post that Assange has been charged. Because those charges are sealed, it's impossible to know what they are or how they're being justified.It also proves once again that Julian Assange was completely right.I've had so, so many arguments with people this year about Assange's publicly stated rationale for remaining in the Ecuadorian embassy, where he was granted political asylum by Ecuador's previous government on the basis that the US was seeking his extradition. The refrain that he can "leave whenever he wants" is extremely common , with Assange's detractors insisting that he'd never be arrested and extradited to the United States, and that he is instead hiding from ( non-existent ) Swedish rape charges.Ball's article includes the following galaxy-brained excerpts:"Visitors, like fish, stink in three days.""There is no public criminal case against Assange or WikiLeaks in the US, though Assange frequently says there is evidence of sealed indictments against him and his associates, and there have been publicly disclosed surveillance warrants against WikiLeaks staff, as well as FBI interest in Assange and his current and former co-workers (including me, as I worked with WikiLeaks for a few months in 2010 and 2011). There is no real reason to believe anything has changed with Assange's situation in the US.""The problem for both sides is that neither wants to lose face: Assange wants to be a symbol of resistance against an overreaching US state, and does not want to admit his asylum was about his personal actions and not those of WikiLeaks. Ecuador does not want to suggest it made a mistake in granting Assange asylum."And it's no mystery why that is.Julian Assange founded an innovative leak outlet on the premise that corrupt power can be fought with truth and transparency. Corrupt power responded by silencing, persecuting and smearing him. In so doing they succeeded in slowing down the leaks, minimizing the impact of publications, and nullifying Assange's ability to defend himself, and in exchange they have publicly proved that his thesis was, and is, absolutely correct.