White House Correspondents
© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Correspondents' Association dinner attendees raise a glass to the First Amendment.
Two journalists on the bad side of Donald Trump were vindicated this week. One had his White House credentials restored. Another got proof that Uncle Sam wants him behind bars. Guess which one had all the support from the MSM.

CNN's Jim Acosta was kicked out of the White House because the US president didn't like the way the journalist bombarded him with confrontational questions. Less than a week later, a Trump-appointed judge ordered his access restored, at least for the time being. A big win for the freedom of speech in America.

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange is in a self-imposed confinement in Ecuador embassy in London because he believes that if he leaves the British will snatch him and ship to the land of the free to be prosecuted as a spy. His situation did not change much this week, except that his suspicions of a secret indictment were collaborated an Assistant US Attorney, in an apparent slip of the pen.


Somehow many of the people and media outlets, who stood by Acosta in defense of his right to pester the US president - sorry, hold the US president accountable - were nowhere to be seen when it came to defending Assange's right to publish America's dirty little secrets.


