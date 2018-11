© AP



"When WikiLeaks published a trove of emails stolen from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman a month before the 2016 election, it was widely viewed as an attempt to damage her standing... We have since learned that the emails were originally hacked by Russian intelligence operatives."

A pair of blaring headlines appearing in Friday's edition of the New York Times purported to show that the newspaper had obtained damning new evidence of collusion between WikiLeaks, the Trump campaign and the Russian government to damage the campaign of Hillary Clinton in 2016.the journalistic mouthpiece of the Democratic Party and sections of the military-intelligence apparatus opposed to Trump, isThe Times articles appeared amid widespread media speculation that special counsel Robert Mueller could begin handing down indictments soon.The government of Ecuador, eager to curry favor with Washington, is rapidly moving to expel Assange from its embassy in London, where he has been trapped since he first sought political asylum there in 2012.after which he could be extradited to the United States, where a secret grand jury has reportedly long been convened to hear charges against him.Consortium News reported on Saturday thataccording to Assange's legal team. While the details of the incident are still unclear,Assange apparently was able to foil the intruder only because he had set a booby-trap in his room.The incident has been totally unreported in the American press more than two days after the story broke.Last month, a bipartisan group of lawmakers headed byThe lawsuit argues against longstanding US laws and court precedent protecting whistleblowers and investigative journalists byBoth WikiLeaks and Russia have vehemently denied the charges that Russia was the source of e-mails published by WikiLeaks in the weeks before the November election from the DNC and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.A key element in the Democratic Party's narrative of Trump's "collusion" with WikiLeaks, which is the subject of the Times's articles, iswho made public statements supportive of WikiLeaks' publication of thousands of Clinton's private e-mails in the month before the election, and who reached out to figures close to the Trump campaign over the leaked e-mails before they were officially released.The Democrats and the Timesfor the Trump campaign with Assange, and by extension the Russian government, who they claim was the source of the leaked Clinton e-mails., or more accurately fabricating one, is thus critically important for the campaign against WikiLeaks.The Times articles center on e-mail correspondence obtained by the newspaper between Stone and Stephen Bannon, who had left his post as editor of the right-wing Breitbart News website to head Trump's election campaign, weeks before the official release of the Clinton e-mails by WikiLeaks. The emails, the newspaper alleges, "show how the political operative Roger J. Stone Jr. sold himself to Trump campaign advisers as a potential conduit to WikiLeaks."The carefully hedged language used by the authors,All of the information that Stone passed on to Bannon about WikiLeaks was already publicly available at the time, a fact the authors are compelled to admit parenthetically halfway through their commentary providing "context" for the e-mails.Stone also related vague, secondhand observations about Assange's security concerns in the Ecuadorian embassy, which are alleged to have come from comedian and WikiLeaks supporter Randy Credico (allegations that Credico has also denied). However, there is no evidence at all that Stone had backchannel access to WikiLeaks representatives, let alone that he was reaching out to Bannon with the authorization of WikiLeaks.To the extent that there is any substance to the published e-mail exchanges, they suggest the opposite of the core argument that the authors are driving at - that the Trump campaign was colluding through Stone with WikiLeaks. Significantly, the response from Bannon to Stone's overtures was noticeably cool, with Stone complaining to one of Bannon's subordinates, "I'd tell Bannon but he doesn't call me back." When this subordinate reached out to Bannon on Stone's behalf, Bannon responded curtly, "I've got important stuff to worry about."As with every other article published by the Times and the rest of the American media on the allegations of Russian "meddling" in the 2016 elections,The newspaper repeats, as though it was beyond any shadow of a doubt, the unproven allegations that the Russian government was WikiLeaks' source for the Podesta e-mails, and brands the publication of the leaked documents as an act of political sabotage.The authors of the "analysis" article state,By now, a familiar pattern has arisen in the "reporting" on the allegations of Russian hacking. The New York Times, the Washington Post and other major media outlets publish articles with provocative, semi-hysterical headlines that contain zero evidence or are based entirely on the unfounded assertions or "high levels of confidence" of anonymous intelligence officials, in the course of whichThese unfounded allegations, nonetheless, are repeated again and again by the compliant, corporate-controlled US media as though they were unvarnished fact,Taken in context, the Times's articles point to the immediate danger that Julian Assange finds himself in. The working class in the United States and internationally must be mobilized to defend the WikiLeaks founder from the attacks of the American state.