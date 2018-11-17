© Getty Images



U.S. prosecutors are preparing to pursue a criminal case against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, escalating a long battle targeting his anti-secrecy group even as he remains holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London.Prosecutors have obtained a sealed indictment against Assange, something that emerged in a Thursday filing in an unrelated criminal case in a Virginia federal court. Because the indictment was sealed, the nature of any charges against Assange has not been made public at this point.Criminal charges in the United States could pressure Britain to extradite Assange, an Australian national. U.S. officials have acknowledged that federal prosecutors have been conducting a lengthy criminal probe into Assange and Wikileaks.Assange could not be reached for comment.Wikileaks became known over the last decade for publishing documents that were not previously public. In a recent high profile instance, during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign the group published some of a trove of Democratic emails that U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded were hacked by Russia.Intelligence agencies said Russia used hacking and other tactics to try to tilt the election in favor of Republican candidate Donald Trump. Moscow has denied this.Lawyers for Assange and others have said his work with Wikileaks was critical to a free press and was protected speech.Wikileaks said in a statement on Friday that Assange was willing to work with British officials as long he was not extradited to the United States.Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden for questioning over allegations of rape, which he has denied.Ecuadorean officials had no immediate comment on Friday.Thursday's filing mentioning Assange related to a criminal case involving a 29-year-old man charged with enticing a 15-year-old girl.The judge wrote in a detention memo that the defendant, Seitu Sulayman Kokayi, "has had a substantial interest in terrorist acts." Reuters was unable to locate Kokayi.Wikileaks gained prominence in 2010 after publishing a classified video showing a 2007 U.S. helicopter attack in Iraq that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.It has also released thousands of classified U.S. military documents, among other disclosures.In April last year, when he was head of the CIA, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Wikileaks a "hostile intelligence service."