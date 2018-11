© SPL



Why kill off the kilogram?

© BIPM



How wrong is Le Grand K?

How does the new system work?

Here's the tricky part

What are the advantages of the new system?

Scientists have changed the way the kilogram is defined.Currently, it is defined by the weight of a platinum-based ingot called "Le Grand K" which is locked away in a safe in Paris.On Friday, researchers meeting in Versailles voted to get rid of it in favour of defining a kilogram in terms of an electric current.The decision was made at the General Conference on Weights and Measures But some scientists, such as Perdi Williams at the National Physical Laboratory in the UK, have expressed mixed feelings about the change."I haven't been on this project for too long but I feel a weird attachment to the kilogram," she said."I think it is such an exciting thing and this is a really big moment. So I'm a little bit sad about [the change]. But it is an important step forward and so the new system is going to work a lot better. It is also a really exciting time, and I can't wait for it to happen."The fluctuation is about 50 parts in a billion, less than the weight of a single eyelash. But although it is tiny, the change can have important consequences."We know from comparing the kilogram in Paris with all the copies of the kilogram that are all around the world that there are discrepancies between them and Le Grand K itself," he said.Electromagnets generate a force. Scrap-yards use them on cranes to lift and move large metal objects, such as old cars.There is a quantity that relates weight to electrical current, called Planck's constant - named after the German physicist Max Planck and denoted by the symbol h.But h is an incredibly small number and to measure it, the research scientist Dr Bryan Kibble built a super-accurate set of scales. The Kibble balance, as it has become known, has an electromagnet that pulls down on one side of the scales and a weight - say, a kilogram - on the other.This breakthrough has paved the way for Le Grand K to be deposed by "die kleine h"."It feels really good to be at this point. I feel it is the right decision. Once we've done this it will be stable for the foreseeable future," he said.