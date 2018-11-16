© Morukc Umnaber / Global Look Press



US-Led Coalition airstrikes targeting the village of Bu-Badran in the Syrian Deir ez-Zor province resulted in the death of 17 civilians on Thursday, SANA reported citing local sources.in the east of Deir ez-Zor province," the agency reported.Previously, SANA reported about the Coalition conducted numerous airstrikes targeting towns in Deir ez-Zor province, including the use of banned white phosphorus. These strikes led to multiple casualties, the media stated.The Coalition has repeatedly denied the use of this type of munitions, which are banned under the 1977 First Additional Protocol to the 1949 Geneva Conventions.The Syrian government, in its turn, has condemned the Coalition's efforts, stressing that they have not been authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council. Damascus has also repeatedly accused Washington of waging a phony war on the jihadists, pointing to numerous reports of the US providing assistance to suspected terrorist targets or interfering with Syrian military efforts to destroy Daesh* and other terrorist militants operating on Syrian soil.