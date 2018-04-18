© Spc. Barbara Ospina/1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs



The United States has used white phosphorus against fighters, including in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq, and sporadically

in Afghanistan over the course of the war

there. In 2009, Israel used the weapon in populated areas in the Gaza Strip.

[فيديو]: مدفعية القوات البرية الملكية #السعودية (M198 howitzer) تدك مواقع مليشيات الحوثي و صالح شرق العاصمة #صنعاء pic.twitter.com/9KNsRBr4pl



- محمد بن خالد (@MbKS15) September 9, 2016

Thomas Gibbons-Neff is a staff writer and a former Marine infantryman.