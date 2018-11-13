© Global Look Press / Arne Dedert



Locals in Frankfurt am Main were briefly told to keep doors and windows closed after a hydrochloric acid vapor leak in the industrial area.The incident took place in Griesheim Industrial Park on Tuesday morning, according to firefighters. "Doors and windows in the area of Griesheim and [nearby] Nied are to be kept closed," the warning said.Locals were advised to switch off air-conditioning units and ventilation. Traffic was also halted due to the incident.The fire department asked people to turn on their radios, and released a map showing the affected area on Twitter.Specialists assessed the environment and detected no hazardous elements, police said, adding that the warning had been quickly lifted in both areas.Hydrochloric acid is a strong corrosive substance used as a laboratory reagent. The short-term effects of inhalation can include irritation to the nose, eyes, and respiratory tract.