Responding to reports of a bar shooting, police in a southern suburb of Chicago shot and killed the heroic security guard as he was subduing the gunman. Local residents say the killer cops are unlikely to be punished.Jemel Roberson, 26, was shot dead by Midlothian police officers after they mistook him for the suspect in a shooting call.Local residents told the media that Roberson hoped to one day become a police officer. Now he is the latest case in a long string of police shootings of African-American men.Officers were responding to a report of a shooting at Manny's Blue Room Bar in Robbins, Illinois, a short distance south of Chicago. After the establishment asked a group of drunken men to leave the bar around 4am on Sunday, one of the men then returned to the bar and began to open fire, trading shots with security, according to witnesses at the scene.Roberson had a valid Illinois firearm owners identification card, as required by state law. His family has already filed a wrongful death lawsuit, AP reported."A Midlothian officer encountered a subject with a gun and was involved in an officer-involved shooting," Chief Daniel Delaney said in a statement. "The subject the officer shot was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital."The "State Police Public Integrity Task Force" is investigating the incident to determine if the police involved acted criminally. However, a recent investigation of 113 police shootings in Cook county since 2005, by WBEZ radio and the Better Government Association, noted that, likely due to potential costs to the state, as well as fraternal feelings between investigators and the officers being investigated.While many of the fatal shootings involved police responding appropriately to actually dangerous situations, the probe highlights the serious and consistent failure of oversight in police killings in the Illinois county that includes Chicago.Some Illinois residents have taken issue with police investigating themselves in criminal cases, and are pushing the state to adopt elected police accountability boards. After tireless effort by activists and numerous scandals, former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel even promised such a board, but his hastily drafted version of the initiative was shot down by the city council."Every city in the US where Black people live has the same crisis of police accountability. Until Black people have the power to determine who polices them and how they are policed, cops will brutalize, torture and murder us with impunity", Frank Chapman of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression told RT.Chapman is a leading figure in the effort to adopt a civilian police-crime control board in Chicago, the first city where such legislation was considered. The group, who is in contact with the family of the slain security guard, are gathering supporters to organize a response the incident.