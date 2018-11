© Reuters / Vincent Kessler



"Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism...nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism. By saying our interests first, who cares about the others, we erase what a nation holds dearest, what gives it life, what makes it great and what is essential: its moral values."

"Just returned from France where much was accomplished in my meetings with World Leaders,"Trump tweeted on Monday. "Never easy bringing up the fact that the US must be treated fairly, which it hasn't, on both Military and Trade. We pay for LARGE portions of other countries military protection, hundreds of billions of dollars, for the great privilege of losing hundreds of billions of dollars with these same countries on trade."Speaking at an Armistice Day commemoration in Paris, Macron did not address Trump by name, but warned thatAt a recent campaign-style rally, Trump described himself as a "nationalist," the first time he has done so since taking office. On Monday, the president's beef with Maron and his European counterparts seemed to be driven more by financial concerns than ideological ones.Trump has often criticized his European allies for failing to meet their defense spending targets, leaving the US to foot much of Europe's security bill.However, European leaders as of late seem more interested in looking elsewhere for their defense needs. In a radio interview last week, Macron called for the establishment of an EU army that can defend the continent "without relying only on the United States."Macron's view was echoed by liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt, a long-time proponent of a closer-knit, federal Europe. Tweeting on Saturday, Verhofstadt said that Europe cannot be "unprepared for the America First Policy."With the commemorations marred by gray skies and constant-drizzle,Ahead of his arrival, French comedian Yann Barthes switched to English on his primetime show, telling Trump to "go and f*** yourself. You're not welcome in this country."As the president's motorcade rolled down the Champs-Élysées, a topless feminist protester hopped the barricades and ran towards the president's car with the words "fake peacemaker" scrawled on her chest. Police apprehended the woman, and feminist group FEMEN later released a statement attacking several of the world leaders present at the event, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.