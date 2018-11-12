© LBJ Library/Flicker



It's a felony to classify a crime. It's also a felony to classify something solely for the purpose of preventing embarrassment to the CIA.

John Kiriakou is a former CIA counterterrorism officer and a former senior investigator with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. John became the sixth whistleblower indicted by the Obama administration under the Espionage Act-a law designed to punish spies. He served 23 months in prison as a result of his attempts to oppose the Bush administration's torture program.