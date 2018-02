© CBS News/KJN

Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper is about celebrate one of the most important anniversaries of his life. March 13th will be the fifth anniversary of his commission of open perjury before the Senate Intelligence Committee.As the clock runs out on the Clapper prosecution, Democrats like Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) have charged that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen committed perjury when she insisted that she could not recall if President Donald Trump called Haiti and African countries a vulgar term. The fact is thatIn a city of made men and women,Even in a city with a notoriously fluid notion of truth, Clapper's false testimony was a standout. Clapper appeared before the Senate to discuss surveillance programs in the midst of a controversy over warrantless surveillance of the American public.That was a lie and Clapper knew it when he said it.Later, Clapper said that his testimony wasThat would still make it a lie of course but Clapper is a made guy. While feigned shock and disgust, most Democratic leaders notably did not call for his prosecution. Soon Clapper was back testifying and former presidentClapper is now regularly appearing on cable shows which, for example, usedCNN and other networks used Clapper's assurance without ever mentioning that he previously lied about surveillance programs.In a 2007 study, author P.J. Meitl found thatIndeed, he found only six people convicted of perjury or related charges in relation to Congress, going back to the 1940s.Thus, Roger Clemens was prosecuted for untrue statements before Congress. He was not given the option of giving the "least untruthful" answer.Another reason for the lack of prosecutions is thataccused of perjury or contempt before Congress. When an official like Clapper or Nielsen is accused of lying to Congress, Congress first has to refer a case to federal prosecutors and then the administration makes the decision whether to prosecute its own officials for contempt or perjury. The result has almost uniformly been "declinations" to even submit such cases to a grand jury. Thus, when both Republicans and Democrats accused CIA officials of lying to Congress For Clapper, the attempt to justify his immunity from prosecution has tied officials into knots. After Clapper lied before Congress and there was a public outcry, Clapper gave his "least untruthful answer" justification. When many continued to demand a prosecution, National Intelligence general counsel Robert Litt insisted that Clapper misunderstood the question Still later,That's right. Clapper forgot one of the largest surveillance (and unconstitutional) programs in the history of this country. Litt did not explain why Clapper himself said that he knowingly chose the "least untruthful answer." Litt added, "It was perfectly clear that he had absolutely forgotten the existence of the ... program ... We all make mistakes." Of course, this "mistake" was an alleged felony offense.Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University and a member of USA TODAY's board of contributors.