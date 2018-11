© Global Look Press / Ann Parry

Twitter has exploded with pleas for Hillary Clinton to reconsider whatever thoughts she might be having about another shot at the presidency after her former adviser suggested she would run as a liberal firebrand in 2020.A Wall Street Journal opinion piece co-authored by Mark Penn, Clinton's adviser in 1995-2008, came out under a somewhat clickbaity headline: "Hillary Will Run Again." The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate herself never said she would or would not do that, but the authors - Penn and former Manhattan Borough president Andrew Stein - believe that a "Hillary 4.0" is on the way.All of that, along with her burning desire to avenge a "humiliating loss at the hands of an amateur," will allow her to "easily capture the 2020 [Democratic] nomination," the piece argues.The op-ed's authors suggest that Clinton won't hurry to jump in the race at first, but will do so "definitely by the time the primaries are in full swing."The prospects of Clinton giving it another go, however, are not so thrilling even for those who have been dreaming of a Democrat retaking the White House in 2020. Some have already started panicking, with one commentator tweeting that a remake of the Clinton-Trump showdown will "signify the end of humanity."Bernie Sanders supporters were understandably enraged by the suggestion, accusing Clinton of privatizing the Democratic Party. There were some enthusiastic voices cheering for Clinton, however, they appeared to be a minority, at least on Twitter.