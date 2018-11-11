"But campaigners working to secure Bibi's move abroad said the UK government had not offered her asylum, citing security concerns. Wilson Chowdhry, chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association, said two countries had made firm offers of asylum, but Britain was not one of them:



'I've been led to believe that the UK government had concerns that her moving to the UK would cause security concerns and unrest among certain sections of the community and would also be a security threat to British embassies abroad which might be targeted by Islamist terrorists. Asia and her family have now decided to take up one of the offers for asylum from a western country.'



The Home Office said it could not comment on individual cases."

In other words, they are essentially admitting that Britain is now the kind of place where the sorts of people who are currently stirring up civil unrest in Pakistan, and whose presence means that Mrs Bibi is not safe there, now dwell here too. Ironic, no?

