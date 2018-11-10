How ironic is it that the elections in Donetsk and Lugansk Sunday will be illegal according to the US and the West? The US says the coming elections in Donetsk and Lugansk are illegal, but elections before a president's term is up - like Zelaya's or Yanukovich, are unconstitutional and extraordinary, but they give cover to an imposed government, and are recognized and respected and "legal" if they crown a government imposed by US putsch. Here is Hillary Clinton, in the hardcover edition of her book Hard Choices:
In the subsequent days [following the coup] I spoke with my counterparts around the hemisphere, including Secretary [Patricia] Espinosa in Mexico. We strategized on a plan to restore order in Honduras and ensure that free and fair elections could be held quickly and legitimately, which would render the question of Zelaya moot.Quickly! And legitimately!
The passage, omitted from the paperback version of her book, is a de facto confession. And of course, Victor Yanukovich's five-year presidential term was to run through February 2015, but similarly, "elections" were held, we might say, quickly and legitimately, to render the question of Yanukovich moot. The two coups were quite parallel in being capped by an unscheduled extraordinary election. I use "extraordinary" in its Latin sense, extra ordinem, "outside the sequence." Each election served as a fig leaf to cover the naughty bits of the regime change. The elections were obviously illegal, as President Yanukovich noted on February 28, 2014:
"As concerns the elections on May 25. I believe they are unlawful, and I will not take part in them," Yanukovych said at a press conference in Rostov-on-Don on Friday.
He insisted that any elections in Ukraine should be held in line with the law and the constitution.
So it is with a sardonic smirk that we read, here at Fort Russ, the Western Chorus condemning Sunday's upcoming elections in Donetsk and Lugansk: Oleksandr Turchinov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, proclaims that those voting and those organizing the vote are criminals and will be caught. OSCE, for its part, will not recognize the elections. German Chancellor Angela Merkel opposes holding them, Britain has asked Russia to stop them, and "we," the US, have asked Russia to abolish the "illegal and fictitious elections in the Donbass."
We conclude with two observations:
- The appeals to Russia from the US and UK mean they are pretending there is no government either in Donetsk or Lugansk.
- Remember that motto "If voting mattered they wouldn't let you do it"? The West, by screaming that the elections are illegal, scream to high heaven that the elections in the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics matter!
Contributing editor and volunteer translator Tom Winter, retired Classics professor, monitors the news in 6 languages, and sometimes cannot help writing satire, since that's what today's news mostly deserves