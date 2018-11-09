© Wikimedia Commons



In a glorious example of swift justice, a 65-year-old man has been hospitalized after a botched attempt to topple a monument of Yugoslav anti-fascist martyr Rade Končar caused the statue to fall on him and break his leg.Končar fought against the Nazi-backed Ustaše regime during the second World War, but was eventually ambushed and killed by firing squad. After his death, he became a resistance symbol and he remains a figure of national pride for many Croatians.Croatian politician Krešo Beljak mockingly tweeted that "Rade Končar breaks the legs of fascists 76 years after they shot him."