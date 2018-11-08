© Global Look Press/Stephen Lock



© Global Look Press/Ray Tang



Calls to sack philosopher Sir Roger Scruton, from an unpaid government role, have grown after quotes stating there was "no such crime" as date rape were attributed to him.Buzzfeed News unearthed that in a 2005 lecture, Scruton dismissed both date rape and sexual harassment, saying the latter was just "impoliteness," claiming that there was a "huge injustice" against those accused.During the lecture, titled: 'Sexual Morality for Heathens,' at Rice University in Houston, Texas, the philosopher said that women who made date rape allegations were withdrawing consent retrospectively, because "the whole thing went too quickly."On Saturday, Housing secretary James Brokenshire announced that Scruton was appointed on the government's new buildings commission.After the latest revelations, Labour's shadow minister for the Cabinet Office, Jon Trickett, joined in the calls for action, saying: "Theresa May must step in and sack him."Downing Street has remained tight lipped on the story, leaving Scruton himself and prominent conservative figures to defend him.Fellow right winger Toby Young, who also was forced to resign from a similar role over various offensive comments, leapt to his defense. Appearing on BBC's Radio 4's Today Programme, Young stating that Scruton should not be 'excluded from public life' because his views don't align with the "prevailing progressive orthodoxy."Scruton was also supported by historians Niall Ferguson and Anne Applebaum, as well as journalist Tim Stanley.In a 2014 lecture, Scruton stated: "Many of the Budapest intelligentsia are Jewish, and form part of the extensive networks around the Soros empire."As well as anti-semitism, Scruton has also faced accusations of homophobia - stating it as "not normal" - and saying Islamophobia is "invented."Scruton has known far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for decades. The philosopher has expressed both criticism and support for Orban over various policies. His Tory employers have also supported Orban - despite accusations of anti-semitism over his attacks on Soros - ordering them to vote against censuring the country over breaching the 'EU's democratic values.'Scruton's troubles reflect those of Young, who's Twitter account was expunged of thousands of tweets when he was hired as a government advisor. The missing Tweets didn't help the Spectator columnist as journalists dug about many more of his quotes they deemed sexist, racist, homophobic, among other offenses, driving him from the position.