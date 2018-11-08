© RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In September of 2018, we informed JY of our intention to call expert evidence at Shelah Poyer's upcoming hearing.



A professional who provides men with Manzilian waxes would explain to the BC Human Rights Tribunal how this method differs from Brazilians provided to women.



We also asked the Tribunal to reverse its order prohibiting the publication of JY's name, in the interest of an open legal process.



Once JY recognized that Shelah Poyer had legal representation and was going to put up a fight, he withdrew his complaint. No hearing took place.

had been turned down by 26 different lawyers and law firms

the Tribunal has refused to inform the 14 other women that theJustice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms would be willing to represent them against the complaint free of charge