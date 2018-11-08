© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst (file photo)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the leading liberal-leaning member of the US Supreme Court, has been taken to hospital on Thursday morning. She fell in her office on the previous night.According to the Supreme Court's Public Information Office, the 85-year-old fractured three ribs on her left side during the fall.She is being treated at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.Ginsburg has served on the court since 1993 and is the oldest of the nine justices.The confirmation for the US President's previous pick, Brett Kavanaugh, who replaced Justice Anthony Kennedy after his retirement, became a highly divisive process. Not only was Kavanaugh perceived as tipping the balance of views in the Supreme Court, but also he was appointed after allegations of sexual misconduct were put against him.