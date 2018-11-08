The group was reportedly discovered following a tip-off from a member of the public, Border Force officers searched the vehicle, finding 21 people who, according to the Home Office, 'presented themselves as Vietnamese.'Two were subsequently deported, the rest - all thought to be in their 20s - will now be under Home Office supervision while their immigration cases progress.who has been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK.The suspect, named as 29-year-old Andrut Mihai Duma, is being held in custody. He is expected to appear at a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on November 26. The case is being headed by the Immigration Enforcement, a Home Office division responsible for policing human trafficking, among other remits.The group's discovery follows that of 31 people - including children under the age of five - who were found in the back of a lorry in Portsmouth in September.