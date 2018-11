© Reuters / Khaled Abdullah



Australian-UAE connections

War Crimes

hired US mercenaries to run assassination squads targeting Yemeni politicians.

Australian mercenaries on the UAE payroll could face accusations of war crimes in the International Criminal Court for their role in the war in Yemen.Last November, French law firm ANCILE Avocats and the Arab Organisation for Human Rights in the UK (AOHR) filed a complaint with the ICC accusing the UAE of war crimes in Yemen. It also saidThe Australian reports that it was only in July that an advisor to Australia's then-Foreign Minister Julie Bishop began to ask questions about the role Australian citizens are playing in the Yemen war, as revealed in emails released through a Freedom of Information Act request."Has anyone heard about this ­previously?" the advisor asked in an email with a link to a blog post about the mercenaries. Staff from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade responded, saying there may have been a "vague accusation" made in the past.The Australian reports the government does not appear to have been contacted by the ICC. "Under Australian law, it is an offence to engage in a hostile ­activity in a foreign country, unless serving in or with the armed forces of the government of a foreign country," a DFAT spokesman told the news outlet., who reports directly to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. The Presidential Guard, which identified him as Jack Richardson.A brief search on Linkedin reveals at least one Australian is working for the Presidential Guard.The war in Yemen has been wrought with allegations of war crimes, with a recent UN report claiming both the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis and their supporters are likely to have conducted war crimes.WhileDespite the documentation of alleged war crimes in Yemen, there are limits to how justice can be pursued.However, by