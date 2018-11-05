© RT

Find RT America in your area: http://rt.com/where-to-watch/

Or watch us online: http://rt.com/on-air/rt-america-air/

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTAmerica

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_America

In a special segment, Anya Parampil speaks with In Question producer Kei Pritsker to examine the roots of the special relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States. Kei explains how. Saudi's decision to only accept the dollar for oil purchases in 1974 breathed new life into the US currency, the viability of which was in question following the Nixon Gold Shock.