Cruel: Crowd plunders crashed truck, ignoring injured Indian driver
Sun, 04 Nov 2018 13:31 UTC
The incident took place on the Pune-Mumbai highway outside the western Indian town of Lonavla earlier this week. The driver of the onion-filled truck lost control of his vehicle and fell at least nine meters (30 feet) off the elevated road.
Shocking footage from the scene has since emerged, showing how locals and fellow motorists rushed to the scene - not to help the critically injured driver, but to plunder the spilled cargo, local media reported.
Videos show people with sacks flocking to the location to steal the spilled onions. Some looters appear to be quite picky, as they search through the onion pile to get only the best of the crop.
The incident and looting that followed disrupted traffic, forcing police to close the road for around an hour due to "security concerns." The driver managed to survive the crash, and was eventually taken to a local hospital.
The danger of the past was that men became slaves. The danger of the future is that man may become robots.
Alternative media that focus only on Kavanaugh's sexual scandals play into the deep state powers that be. Just because some, or perhaps even all,...
California has one nuclear power plant in South California, in Diablo Canyon. That might be one that will go the way of the ocean if parts of...
other possible misrepresentations of the musical (or history), these regarding the true character of Burr: [Link] [Link] [Link]
This raw video material is perfect for student film projects or for someone wanting to try themselves out at: 1. camera tracking 2. Making a UFO...
Of course unfounded accusations leading to actual first strike cyber attacks on Russia would in no way have negative repercussions......