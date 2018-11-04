© Global Look Press / Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

An onion-laden truck fell off an elevated highway in western India, spilling its load. But while the injured truck driver was reportedly lying unattended, locals flocked to the site to ransack the cargo, disrupting traffic.The incident took place on the Pune-Mumbai highway outside the western Indian town of Lonavla earlier this week. The driver of the onion-filled truck lost control of his vehicle and fell at least nine meters (30 feet) off the elevated road.The incident and looting that followed disrupted traffic, forcing police to close the road for around an hour due to "security concerns." The driver managed to survive the crash, and was eventually taken to a local hospital.