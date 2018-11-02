"India is on fast track to bring agriculture under corporate control. Amending the existing laws on land acquisition, water resources, seed, fertilizer, pesticides and food processing, the government is in an overdrive to usher in contract farming and encourage organized retail. This is exactly as per the advice of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund as well as the international financial institutes."

the aim is to lay the groundwork to fully incorporate India into a

fundamentally flawed and wholly exploitative

global food regime that is undermining the country's food security and food sovereignty as well as its health, soils, water supply and rural communities.

... successive governments have witnessed the destruction of the countryside and the unchecked destitution of farmers and yet little has been done to alleviate their misery. They have witnessed the deepening misery of the dispossessed, including the death by suicide of well over 300,000 farmers these past 20 years.

We request your intervention as the President of the Republic of India and the Constitutional head to ensure that a crisis of this scale that renders 70 percent of Indian citizens vulnerable is addressed by a joint session of the Parliament of this country... Surely the precariousness of the lives of millions of citizens merits the undivided attention of Parliament and thereby its commitment to find enduring solutions.

About The Author



Colin Todhunter writes on food, agriculture, geopolitics and neoliberal globalization. Orginally from the UK, Colin has spent many years in India where he has written for various publications, most notably the Bangalore-based Deccan Herald for 10 years. Colin can be contacted at Twitter Read other articles by Colin, or visit Colin's website.