The sweeping sanctions will see 700 people blacklisted, the US Treasury has announced.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters.specifically to avoid Washington's penalties and to keep buying Iranian oil. Mnuchin has also threatened sanctions against the"SWIFT is no different than any other entity," Mnuchin told reporters. "We have advised SWIFT that it must disconnect any Iranian financial institutions that we designate as soon as technologically feasible to avoid sanctions exposure."Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed earlier reports thatfrom the reimposed penalties, but refused to name them and said the EU as a singular entity was not among them. Earlier reports suggested that the list of exemptions would include Japan, India and South Korea.for Iran to comply with if it wants the sanctions lifted. These include"Our ultimate aim is to compel Iran to permanently abandon its well-documented outlaw activitiesPompeo said. More details will become available on Monday as the sanctions take effect, he announced.saying it is fully capable of managing its economy despite the resultant pressure."The new US sanctions will mostly have psychological effects," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on state TV. The US will not attain its political goals through such sanctions, he added.This is the second batch of sanctions to be re-imposed after US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the landmark deal, which was signed by Iran and six world powers in 2015. They cover Iran's shipping, finance and energy sectors; and penalize other countries that don't stop dealing with Tehran.Since its withdrawal, the US has been pursuing the policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran, much to the chagrin of the European signatories, who have long praised the Obama-era agreement and attested to its effectiveness. The EU has been working on creating special payment channels to continue importing Iranian oil legally. This was set to be " symbolically ready " by the time sanctions kick back in.