Speaking to reporters on November 1 after talks with his Bulgarian counterpart in Sofia, Netanyahu said radical Islam is a threat to the world and that Israel has recently revealed a number of Iranian plots to carry out attacks on European soil.
Comment: What planet is this clown living on? The vast majority of Islamic terrorism is Sunni/Wahhabi - i.e. it has its roots in Saudi Arabia, not Iran. Iran, like Syria, Iraq and Hezbollah, have been the only Middle Eastern nations to fight radical Islam while all the rest supported it - Israel included. But Netanyahu has never been known for his truthfulness, integrity, or even an average sense of morality.
Netanyahu did not provide details, but cases involving alleged Iranian plots to attack Iranian opposition groups or figures in both France and Denmark have emerged in recent months
The Israeli premier's warnings about Iranian plots in Europe have been part of his campaign to pressure European nations to take a tougher stance toward Tehran.
Comment: Exactly. It's called instrumental lying. It's what psychopaths and other criminals do.
Israel was one of the only countries to side with the United States this year in its decision to pull out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reimpose sanctions.
European countries refused to follow suit, and European powers Germany, France, and Britain have been working with Iran to keep the nuclear agreement in place and circumvent U.S. sanctions.
Ahead of his trip to Bulgaria, Netanyahu said his goal is to "change the hostile and hypocritical approach of the European Union" on matters like Iran and the Palestinian question.
Netanyahu is meeting on November 2 in Bulgaria's Black Sea city of Varna with European leaders he views as more "friendly" in the Craiova Forum, which includes the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania, as well as the president of Serbia.
"This is not just a meeting of friends," Netanyahu said. "It is also a bloc of countries with whom I want to promote my policy, to change the hypocritical and hostile attitude of the EU."
