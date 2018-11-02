Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Alcohol consumption is one of humanity's most socially sanctioned drugs. Humans have been serving up the booze for tens of thousands of years and will surely continue to do so until the end of time with or without the blessing of the established health authorities. At this particular moment in history the medical establishment tends to lean toward advocating a moderate level (whatever that means) of alcohol consumption for its supposed heart healthy benefits. Other health professionals state that there is no safe level of consumption and alcohol's benefits are wildly exaggerated.Whether you're a teetotaler, a fine wine aficionado or a straight up boozehound join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we'll discuss the world's favorite drug and if it has any place in the diet of a health conscious person.Stay tuned, at the end of the show, for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic will be language in animals.01:39:23